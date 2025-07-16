Press Release: Joni Ernst Secures Amendment to End Secret Spending at Pentagon

Senator Joni Ernst announced an amendment to increase transparency in Pentagon spending within the National Defense Authorization Act.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) announced a successful amendment in the Senate version of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) aimed at increasing transparency in Pentagon spending. The amendment mandates that all expenditures be publicly listed on the website USAspending.gov, targeting a type of funding known as Other Transaction Agreements (OTAs).

The amendment seeks to address concerns about over $40 billion in spending that goes unaccounted for due to OTAs, which do not follow standard federal procurement laws. Ernst emphasized that taxpayers deserve to know how their money is spent, stating, “I am ending Pentagon bureaucrats’ game of hide and seek with your tax dollars.”

Earlier this year, Ernst highlighted substantial hidden expenditures, revealing that more than $18 billion from recent years had escaped public scrutiny. Her ongoing advocacy aims to enhance oversight and accountability within the Department of Defense.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Joni Ernst Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Joni Ernst is worth $398.8K, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 366th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Ernst has approximately $52.8K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Joni Ernst's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Ernst.

Joni Ernst Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Joni Ernst:

S.2215: A bill to amend the Agricultural Credit Act of 1978 to authorize the Secretary of Agriculture to provide for floodplain easement restoration and management, and for other purposes.

S.2173: For Sale Act of 2025

S.2100: Modernizing Agricultural and Manufacturing Bonds Act

S.1991: Delivering On Government Efficiency in Spending Act

S.1922: FIREARM Act

S.1826: GRAIN DRY Act

You can track bills proposed by Joni Ernst on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Ernst.

Joni Ernst Fundraising

Joni Ernst recently disclosed $593.6K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 100th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 54.5% came from individual donors.

Ernst disclosed $347.3K of spending. This was the 109th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Ernst disclosed $3.4M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 71st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Joni Ernst's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.