Press Release: Joni Ernst Advocates for Permanent DOGE Cuts in Senate Rescissions Proposal

Senator Joni Ernst calls on the Senate to make budget cuts permanent, citing significant taxpayer waste at USAID.

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst has called on the Senate to support President Trump's rescissions package aimed at reducing wasteful spending and saving taxpayers $9 billion. Ernst highlighted various alleged abuses at USAID, criticizing expenses on projects deemed unnecessary, such as funding fashion shows and promoting tourism to Lebanon, which the State Department warns against.

In her Senate remarks, she described USAID as a "rogue bureaucracy" that has been less than transparent in its spending and expressed the need for greater accountability. She emphasized that taxpayer funds should be used more effectively to support programs that truly benefit Americans and stated that the proposed legislation would also end taxpayer subsidies for public broadcasting, which she labeled as "partisan propaganda."

