Press Release: Johnson and Peters Introduce ePermit Act to Digitize U.S. Permitting Process

U.S. Representatives introduce the bipartisan ePermit Act to streamline and digitize the federal permitting process.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Representatives Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) and Scott Peters (D-CA) have introduced the bipartisan ePermit Act to digitize the federal permitting process, aiming to alleviate delays in National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) reviews. The legislation seeks to establish a unified electronic permitting system to streamline operations and enhance efficiency.

Johnson stated, “Digitizing the system will speed up the process, save federal dollars, and cut down delays,” emphasizing the need for modernization. Peters echoed this sentiment, noting the current system is outdated and requires an update to support future infrastructure projects.

The ePermit Act aims to tackle root causes of delays stemming from cumbersome paper processes and inefficient technologies, offering a legislative framework for federal agencies to implement a digital permitting strategy.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

