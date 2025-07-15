Press Release: Jodey Arrington Commends Trump's Reciprocal Trade Policy

Jodey Arrington praises Trump's trade policy, emphasizing fair treatment of American exports and standing against foreign trade barriers.

U.S. Representative Jodey Arrington has expressed strong support for President Trump's reciprocal trade policy, stating it addresses unfair treatment from foreign nations. He emphasized, "We finally have a president who is actively challenging the unfair treatment foreign nations have inflicted on us for decades."

Arrington warned that countries imposing trade barriers could face restrictions on their market access, asserting that Trump is "standing up for the American people" and restoring national self-respect. He pledged his support as Budget Chairman, advocating for fairness in global trade.

Jodey C. Arrington Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Jodey C. Arrington is worth $1.2M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 270th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Arrington has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Jodey C. Arrington Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Jodey C. Arrington:

H.R.3575: ANTE Act

H.R.3269: ETHIC Act

H.R.3134: Emergency Care Improvement Act

H.R.2810: Family Cord Blood Banking Act

H.R.2754: Protecting Military Installations and Ranges Act of 2025

H.R.2533: EASE Act of 2025

Jodey C. Arrington Fundraising

Jodey C. Arrington recently disclosed $330.6K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 200th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 41.0% came from individual donors.

Arrington disclosed $315.8K of spending. This was the 105th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Arrington disclosed $2.3M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 110th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

