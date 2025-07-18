Press Release: House of Representatives Passes Rescissions Act of 2025 with Support from Representative Riley M. Moore

The House passed H.R. 4, cutting $9 billion in spending; Representative Riley M. Moore supported the legislation.

Quiver AI Summary

The House of Representatives passed an amended version of H.R. 4, the Rescissions Act of 2025, eliminating approximately $9 billion in spending deemed wasteful by supporters. Representative Riley M. Moore cast a "Yes" vote on the legislation, which targets foreign aid programs and funding for certain media organizations.

In his statement, Congressman Moore remarked, “The American people know waste, fraud, and abuse when they see it,” expressing pride in the vote that aims to curtail what he labels "leftist propaganda networks" and "woke" foreign aid programs. He leads the Republican Study Committee’s Rescissions Task Force, advocating for further rescissions of government spending.

This legislation now heads to President Trump’s desk for approval. Moore recently engaged in discussions about the rescissions package on his podcast, highlighting its significance within the broader context of fiscal responsibility.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

