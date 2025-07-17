Press Release: Durbin Comments on Confirmation of Joseph Edlow as USCIS Director

Senator Dick Durbin criticizes Joseph Edlow's confirmation as USCIS Director, expressing concerns about immigration policies and management.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin commented on the Senate's confirmation of Joseph Edlow as the Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Durbin stated that Edlow intends to pursue policies reflecting the Trump Administration's approach, which he described as "extreme" and potentially harmful to lawfully present immigrants.

Durbin criticized the staffing changes under the Trump Administration, pointing out that it led to a 10% reduction in USCIS personnel without lowering costs. He expressed skepticism about Edlow’s ability to manage USCIS effectively and fairly.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Richard J. Durbin Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Richard J. Durbin:

S.2171: A bill to amend title 38, United States Code, to prohibit smoking on the premises of any facility of the Veterans Health Administration, and for other purposes.

S.2107: POST Act of 2025

S.2093: Bicycles for Rural African Transport Act

S.2026: Court Legal Access and Student Support Act of 2025

S.1837: DEFIANCE Act of 2025

S.1749: No United States Recognition of Russian Sovereignty Over Crimea or Any Other Forcibly Seized Ukrainian Territory

You can track bills proposed by Richard J. Durbin on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Durbin.

Richard J. Durbin Fundraising

Richard J. Durbin recently disclosed $6.6K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 933rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 69.5% came from individual donors.

Durbin disclosed $414.7K of spending. This was the 112th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Durbin disclosed $1.3M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 240th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Richard J. Durbin's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.