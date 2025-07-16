Press Release: Doug LaMalfa Announces Army Contract for Beale Air Force Base Upgrades

Congressman Doug LaMalfa announces a $10.2 million Army contract for Beale Air Force Base facility upgrades.

Congressman Doug LaMalfa (R-Richvale) announced a $10.2 million contract awarded by the Army for updates to the Aircrew Readiness Facility at Beale Air Force Base. The project will benefit the 940th Air Refueling Wing, enhancing midair refueling operations crucial for military readiness.

LaMalfa expressed gratitude for consistent support from President Trump towards military initiatives in Northern California, stating that the facility upgrades will allow crews to effectively train and maintain readiness at home. The completion of the work is expected by October 2026.

Doug LaMalfa Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Doug LaMalfa is worth $3.5M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 175th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

LaMalfa has approximately $72.1K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Doug LaMalfa Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Doug LaMalfa:

H.R.3800: Keeping Homeownership Costs Down Act

H.R.3688: Protecting Children from Experimentation Act of 2025

H.R.3637: Locally Led Restoration Act of 2025

H.R.3300: Forest Protection and Wildland Firefighter Safety Act of 2025

H.R.2424: Modern, Clean, and Safe Trucks Act of 2025

H.R.2400: Pit River Land Transfer Act of 2025

Doug LaMalfa Fundraising

Doug LaMalfa recently disclosed $50.7K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 545th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 46.7% came from individual donors.

LaMalfa disclosed $34.0K of spending. This was the 647th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

LaMalfa disclosed $701.1K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 314th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

