Press Release: Dingell Secures $20.5 Million in NSF Grants for University of Michigan Research Initiatives

Congresswoman Dingell announced $20.5 million in NSF grants for the University of Michigan to support diverse research initiatives.

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell announced a significant funding grant of $20,539,108 from the National Science Foundation (NSF) for the University of Michigan. This funding aims to support a variety of research initiatives across several fields, including artificial intelligence, quantum photonics, neuroscience, and disaster response strategies. Dingell commented that the university is a leader in innovating solutions for real-world challenges, stating, "These investments will support breakthrough research across diverse fields." The grant encompasses multiple specific projects, such as funding for a conference on the geometry and topology of infinite-type surfaces and initiatives aimed at improving flood forecasting, among others.

The NSF emphasizes that its support facilitates research and innovation necessary for addressing contemporary challenges and fostering economic growth in the U.S. Dingell's announcement is reflective of her commitment to advancing science and technology initiatives in her district and beyond, focusing on enhancing public safety, infrastructure, and sustainable practices within Michigan.

Debbie Dingell Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Debbie Dingell is worth $14.4M, as of July 14th, 2025. This is the 72nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Dingell has approximately $7.5M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Dingell has approximately $7.5M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Debbie Dingell Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Debbie Dingell:

H.R.4166: To amend title 18, United States Code, to define intimate partner to include someone with whom there is or was a dating relationship, and for other purposes.

H.R.4127: Tech Safety for Victims of Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking Act

H.R.4029: To provide for an emergency increase in Federal funding to State Medicaid programs for expenditures on home and community-based services.

H.R.4028: Stabilize Medicaid and CHIP Coverage Act

H.R.3858: Sport Fish Restoration, Recreational Boating Safety, and Wildlife Restoration Act of 2025

H.R.3714: Forage Fish Conservation Act of 2025

H.R.3714: Forage Fish Conservation Act of 2025

Debbie Dingell Fundraising

Debbie Dingell recently disclosed $135.3K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 401st most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 26.0% came from individual donors.

Dingell disclosed $156.9K of spending. This was the 269th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Dingell disclosed $321.5K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 487th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Debbie Dingell's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

