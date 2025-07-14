Press Release: Dingell, Fitzpatrick, Wasserman Schultz, and Kelly Introduce Resolution for Community Is Stronger Than Cancer Day

Bipartisan representatives introduced a resolution for Community Is Stronger Than Cancer Day, celebrating community support for cancer patients and survivors.

On June 27, 2025, Representatives Debbie Dingell (D-MI), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL), and Mike Kelly (R-PA), who co-chair the bipartisan House Cancer Caucus, introduced a resolution recognizing June 28 as Community Is Stronger Than Cancer Day. This day is intended to honor the communities that support cancer patients, survivors, caretakers, and their loved ones, highlighting the importance of inspiration, companionship, and connection. According to Rep. Dingell, “Nearly every family in America has been touched by cancer in one way or another” and this recognition serves to celebrate the community's critical role in offering support to those impacted by cancer.

Rep. Fitzpatrick emphasized that with over 18 million Americans living with a history of cancer, the community plays a vital role in the fight against the disease, stating, “community is not just part of the fight—it is the fight.” Meanwhile, Rep. Wasserman Schultz, a cancer survivor herself, spoke to the essential support provided by loved ones during treatment. The day also coincides with the birthday of Gilda Radner, a Saturday Night Live star who died of ovarian cancer, and aims to foster a supportive atmosphere as well as promote awareness and funding for cancer research and treatment.

