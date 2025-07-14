Press Release: Dingell and Fitzpatrick Introduce Bill to Establish PFAS National Drinking Water Standard

Dingell and Fitzpatrick introduce bipartisan legislation to establish a national drinking water standard for PFAS chemicals.

Quiver AI Summary

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (D-MI) and Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) have introduced the PFAS National Drinking Water Standard Act of 2025, which aims to establish a national standard for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in drinking water. This bipartisan legislation seeks to codify the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) regulations from April 26, 2024, which set enforceable limits for six hazardous PFAS chemicals, including PFOA and PFOS, in public water systems. Dingell stated, "After years of fighting, the EPA issued a rule to limit the levels of six PFAS commonly found in drinking water," emphasizing the importance of protecting Americans from contamination.

Fitzpatrick echoed these sentiments, noting the personal impact of PFAS contamination in his community and advocating for a permanent standard to provide the public with "certainty, accountability, and the peace of mind that their water is finally safe." The legislation is part of a broader effort to combat PFAS contamination, which has been linked to various health risks. By codifying the EPA's regulations, the bill aims to create stability and prevent potential rollbacks in future administrations. Both lawmakers have a history of working together on environmental issues and emphasize the need to protect public health and clean water access through strong, enforceable standards.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Debbie Dingell Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Debbie Dingell is worth $14.4M, as of July 14th, 2025. This is the 72nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Dingell has approximately $7.5M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Debbie Dingell's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Dingell.

Debbie Dingell Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Debbie Dingell:

H.R.4166: To amend title 18, United States Code, to define intimate partner to include someone with whom there is or was a dating relationship, and for other purposes.

H.R.4127: Tech Safety for Victims of Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking Act

H.R.4029: To provide for an emergency increase in Federal funding to State Medicaid programs for expenditures on home and community-based services.

H.R.4028: Stabilize Medicaid and CHIP Coverage Act

H.R.3858: Sport Fish Restoration, Recreational Boating Safety, and Wildlife Restoration Act of 2025

H.R.3714: Forage Fish Conservation Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Debbie Dingell on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Dingell.

Debbie Dingell Fundraising

Debbie Dingell recently disclosed $135.3K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 401st most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 26.0% came from individual donors.

Dingell disclosed $156.9K of spending. This was the 269th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Dingell disclosed $321.5K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 487th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Debbie Dingell's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.