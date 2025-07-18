Press Release: Debbie Wasserman Schultz Supports the GENIUS Act for Cryptocurrency Regulation

Rep. Wasserman Schultz supports the GENIUS Act for regulated cryptocurrency, noting changes needed in the CLARITY Act.

Quiver AI Summary

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz expressed her support for the GENIUS Act, calling it "a significant first step towards responsible and effective regulation of the cryptocurrency industry." This statement was made following votes by the U.S. House of Representatives, as she also referenced her decision not to support the CLARITY Act at that time.

Wasserman Schultz noted hopes for necessary changes in the CLARITY Act to enable her support once it returns from the Senate, highlighting her commitment to legislative development in the cryptocurrency sector.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Debbie Wasserman Schultz Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Debbie Wasserman Schultz is worth $517.2K, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 348th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Wasserman Schultz has approximately $98.8K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Debbie Wasserman Schultz's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Wasserman Schultz.

Debbie Wasserman Schultz Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Debbie Wasserman Schultz:

H.R.2701: Fallen Servicemembers Religious Heritage Restoration Act

H.R.2657: Sammy’s Law

H.R.2280: BIRD Energy and U.S.-Israel Energy Center Reauthorization Act of 2025

H.R.1274: PROTECT Our Children Reauthorization Act of 2025

H.R.328: REVOCAR Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Debbie Wasserman Schultz on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Wasserman Schultz.

Debbie Wasserman Schultz Fundraising

Debbie Wasserman Schultz recently disclosed $496.5K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 156th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 77.0% came from individual donors.

Wasserman Schultz disclosed $241.1K of spending. This was the 214th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Wasserman Schultz disclosed $1.3M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 221st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Debbie Wasserman Schultz's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.