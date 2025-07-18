Press Release: Daniel Webster Supports Passage of FY26 Defense Appropriations Act

Congressman Daniel Webster voted in favor of the FY26 Defense Appropriations Act, enhancing military readiness and resources.

Florida Congressman Daniel Webster announced his support for the FY26 Defense Appropriations Act, stating it aims to enhance the safety of America and bolster military readiness. "This legislation invests in the readiness and modernization of our Armed forces," he said after voting for the bill, which provides several key funding initiatives.

The appropriations include a 3.8% pay increase for servicemembers, funding for advanced aircraft, and significant investments in shipbuilding. Additionally, the bill incorporates measures concerning diversity initiatives and abortion-related costs in military spending.

Webster highlighted the bill's allocation of $13 billion for missile defense and space programs, indicating a focus on space superiority, and the reorganization of Mexico's military command for better coordination with U.S. forces.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Daniel Webster Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Daniel Webster is worth $1.2M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 269th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Webster has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Daniel Webster's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Webster.

Daniel Webster Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Daniel Webster:

H.R.4360: To restrict the obligation or expenditure of Federal funds relating to certain Chinese space and scientific activities, and for other purposes.

H.R.3831: Florida Safe Seas Act of 2025

H.R.3744: Research Integrity and Foreign Influence Prevention Act

H.R.1365: America First Energy Act

H.R.1361: Collision Avoidance Systems Act of 2025

H.R.1235: Federal Infrastructure Bank Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Daniel Webster on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Webster.

Daniel Webster Fundraising

Daniel Webster recently disclosed $77.8K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 655th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 43.4% came from individual donors.

Webster disclosed $53.8K of spending. This was the 678th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Webster disclosed $158.2K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 710th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Daniel Webster's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

