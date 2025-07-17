Press Release: Crapo, Risch, and Schmitt Propose Bill to Enhance Penalties for Assaults on First Responders

Senators Crapo, Risch, and Schmitt proposed the Graham Hoffman Act to increase penalties for assaults on first responders.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senators Mike Crapo, Jim Risch, and Eric Schmitt have introduced the Graham Hoffman Act, aimed at making federal assaults on first responders a crime. Senator Crapo emphasized the need for stronger laws following the tragic deaths of Idaho firefighters in an ambush, stating, "Their loss impels us to strengthen the law to ensure justice."

Senator Risch echoed these sentiments, calling the act "commonsense legislation" to offer better protection for those who serve in dangerous conditions. The bill is named after Graham Hoffman, a firefighter-paramedic who was fatally attacked in his line of duty.

Alongside Senators Hawley, Moody, Cruz, Hagerty, and Hassan, Crapo and Risch aim to honor and protect first responders, who regularly face significant risks while serving their communities.

Mike Crapo Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Mike Crapo is worth $3.5M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 175th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Crapo has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Mike Crapo's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Crapo.

Mike Crapo Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Mike Crapo:

You can track bills proposed by Mike Crapo on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Crapo.

Mike Crapo Fundraising

Mike Crapo recently disclosed $202.7K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 14th, 2025. This was the 361st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 42.3% came from individual donors.

Crapo disclosed $73.0K of spending. This was the 512th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Crapo disclosed $2.8M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 92nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Mike Crapo's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

