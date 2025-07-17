Press Release: Cramer and Fetterman Propose Bipartisan Payment Choice Act

Senators Cramer and Fetterman introduced bipartisan legislation to maintain consumer payment options, including cash usage.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senators Kevin Cramer (R-ND) and John Fetterman (D-PA) have introduced the Payment Choice Act, aimed at ensuring consumers retain the option to use cash for purchases without incurring extra fees. The senators emphasized consumer choice and the necessity of cash acceptance by businesses, noting that cash remains legal tender in the U.S.

Cramer stated, “Forcing the use of credit and debit cards... limits consumer choice,” while Fetterman added, “every American should be able to use paper currency if they choose.” They noted the importance of this legislation for underbanked populations and small businesses.

The act highlights that approximately 4.5% of U.S. households lack banking access, making cash transactions crucial for these individuals. Supporters of the bill underscore the need for cash to remain a viable payment option to safeguard personal financial freedom and maintain the dollar's status as the world's premier currency.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Kevin Cramer Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Kevin Cramer is worth $896.0K, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 304th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Cramer has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Kevin Cramer's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Cramer.

Kevin Cramer Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Kevin Cramer:

S.2268: A bill to amend the Defense Production Act of 1950 to include the Secretary of Agriculture as a member of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, and for other purposes.

S.1868: Critical Access for Veterans Care Act

S.1828: Safe Routes Improvement Act

S.1733: Highway Funding Transferability Improvement Act

S.1716: Vision Lab Choice Act of 2025

S.1635: Appraisal Industry Improvement Act

You can track bills proposed by Kevin Cramer on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Cramer.

Kevin Cramer Fundraising

Kevin Cramer recently disclosed $0 of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 12th, 2025. This was the 1148th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. nan% came from individual donors.

Cramer disclosed $780.0 of spending. This was the 1266th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Cramer disclosed $330.9K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 557th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Kevin Cramer's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

