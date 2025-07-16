Press Release: Congressman Shri Thanedar Introduces Legislation to Prohibit Bear Baiting

Congressman Shri Thanedar introduced the Don’t Feed the Bears Act to prohibit bear baiting on federal lands.

Quiver AI Summary

Congressman Shri Thanedar has introduced the Don’t Feed the Bears Act of 2025, aimed at prohibiting bear baiting on federal public lands. This legislation seeks to end the practice of intentionally feeding bears to attract them for hunting, and mandates enforcement of existing wildlife regulations by federal agencies.

“This bill is about strengthening public safety, animal welfare, and responsible wildlife management,” stated Rep. Thanedar. The bill addresses concerns regarding increased bear-human conflicts due to baiting, a practice scrutinized in Michigan and other states.

Advocates for animal welfare, including Wayne Pacelle of Animal Wellness Action, praised the bill as a necessary reform, arguing it promotes ethical hunting and wildlife management practices. The proposed legislation aims to align Michigan with other states that have banned baiting.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Shri Thanedar Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Shri Thanedar is worth $41.5M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 30th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Thanedar has approximately $8.1M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Shri Thanedar Bill Proposals

H.R.4422: To require the adoption and enforcement of regulations to prohibit the intentional feeding of bears on Federal public lands in order to end the hunting practice known as "bear baiting" and reduce the number of dangerous interactions between people and bears.

H.R.4244: Prohibition of Medicaid Funding for Conversion Therapy Act

H.R.2655: To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to sunset the Federal income tax on unemployment compensation.

H.R.1893: LIONs Act of 2025

Shri Thanedar Fundraising

Shri Thanedar recently disclosed $32.0K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 648th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 65.6% came from individual donors.

Thanedar disclosed $43.4K of spending. This was the 603rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Thanedar disclosed $7.9M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 22nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

