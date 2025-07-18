Press Release: Congressman Mark Alford Highlights Commitment to Defense in New Appropriations Bill

Congressman Mark Alford announces the passage of H.R. 4016, a comprehensive defense appropriations bill funding military investments and personnel care.

Quiver AI Summary

Congressman Mark Alford announced that the U.S. House of Representatives has passed H.R. 4016, the Department of Defense Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2026, which allocates $831.5 billion to enhance military strength and support American servicemembers. The Congressman emphasized the bill's role in ensuring military readiness and effectiveness.

“Our defense appropriations bill isn’t just policy—it’s a commitment to strength,” stated Alford, highlighting investments in advanced military technology and significant pay increases for personnel. The bill also aims to reduce inefficiencies in the Department of Defense and increase funding for counter-drug programs.

The appropriations act further incorporates provisions aligned with prior executive actions, covering issues like funding for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives and support for national defense partnerships, including with Israel. A detailed summary of the bill is available online.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Mark Alford Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Mark Alford is worth $508.4K, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 350th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Alford has approximately $339.4K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Mark Alford's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Alford.

Mark Alford Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Mark Alford:

H.R.4153: Supporting Trade and Rebuilding Opportunity for National Growth Act

H.R.3618: American Land and Property Protection Act

H.R.3388: Preventing Elected Leaders from Owning Securities and Investments (PELOSI) Act

H.R.2027: Returning SBA to Main Street Act of 2025

H.R.1648: A–PLUS Act

H.R.1590: Rural Innovation and Small Business Support Act

You can track bills proposed by Mark Alford on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Alford.

Mark Alford Fundraising

Mark Alford recently disclosed $221.3K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 388th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 65.4% came from individual donors.

Alford disclosed $52.7K of spending. This was the 682nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Alford disclosed $412.5K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 519th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Mark Alford's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.