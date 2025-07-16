Press Release: Castor Presses Trump Administration to Release Over $6 Billion in Education Funds

Kathy Castor demands release of $6 billion in withheld education funds from the Trump administration to assist Florida schools.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Representative Kathy Castor has called on the Trump administration to release over $6 billion in federal education funds, including $398 million designated for Florida schools. In a letter to Secretary of Education Lisa McMahon, Castor stated that the administration's withholding of these congressionally-approved funds is "arbitrary and illegal," negatively affecting local education planning.

Castor emphasized the importance of the withheld funds for initiatives such as teacher training and safe school environments, warning that delays could disrupt the upcoming school year. She urged immediate action to avert uncertainty for families and educators in the Tampa Bay area.

The press release outlined potential funding losses for local school districts, including a $24.2 million setback for Hillsborough County and nearly $9 million for Pinellas County, which could jeopardize various educational programs. Castor's appeal highlights the need for clear communication and timely disbursement of funds from the administration.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Kathy Castor Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Kathy Castor is worth $15.0M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 68th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Castor has approximately $3.3M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Kathy Castor's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Castor.

Kathy Castor Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Kathy Castor:

H.R.4162: Community Solar Consumer Choice Act of 2025

H.R.3907: ENROLL Act of 2025

H.R.2986: Expediting Generator Interconnection Procedures Act of 2025

H.R.2824: Employee Limits ON Profiteering Act

H.R.2703: Advancing GETs Act of 2025

H.R.2673: Florida Coastal Protection Act

You can track bills proposed by Kathy Castor on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Castor.

Kathy Castor Fundraising

Kathy Castor recently disclosed $174.4K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 14th, 2025. This was the 409th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 54.4% came from individual donors.

Castor disclosed $66.1K of spending. This was the 538th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Castor disclosed $398.1K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 457th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Kathy Castor's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.