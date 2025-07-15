Press Release: Casten Introduces CODE Act to Address Illicit Activity in Decentralized Finance

Congressman Sean Casten introduces the CODE Act to enhance security and compliance in decentralized finance.

U.S. Representative Sean Casten introduced the Compliant Operations of Decentralized Entities (CODE) Act of 2025, aimed at addressing illicit activities in decentralized finance (DeFi) and enhancing cybersecurity. Casten stated, "We cannot ignore the illicit activity...to steal cryptocurrency and fund...nuclear weapons."

The bill proposes a partnership between the Department of the Treasury, federal agencies, and DeFi services to establish anti-money laundering and cybersecurity protocols within DeFi systems. It also includes measures to prevent conflicts of interest related to cryptocurrency companies connected to the President.

The proposed legislation aims to develop standards for compliance with U.S. financial laws and direct the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network to implement tailored rules for DeFi entities. The full text of the legislation is available online.

