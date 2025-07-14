Press Release: Bean and Hern Introduce H.R. 4093, the Apples to Apples Comparison Act to Enhance Medicare Transparency

Congressmen Bean and Hern introduced the Apples to Apples Comparison Act for Medicare transparency, aiding consumer healthcare decisions.

U.S. Congressman Aaron Bean (FL-04) and U.S. Congressman Kevin Hern (OK-01) have introduced H.R. 4093, known as the Apples to Apples Comparison Act, aimed at improving transparency in healthcare choices for seniors. The legislation seeks to provide accurate comparisons between Medicare Advantage (MA) and Fee-for-Service (FFS) plans, which is deemed necessary given the projected Medicare spending of $1.3 trillion this year and the growing number of beneficiaries enrolled in MA plans. The lawmakers expressed concerns that flawed data can lead to poor healthcare decisions that could affect access, benefits, and care quality for millions of seniors.

In comments regarding the bill, Congressman Bean emphasized the complexity of healthcare decisions, stating, “seniors shouldn’t have to compare apples to oranges in order to make good choices.” He advocates for ensuring seniors receive comparable information on their healthcare options. Congressman Hern echoed this sentiment, pointing out the need for greater transparency in the healthcare market and stating, “Our seniors deserve the best care at the lowest price.” The full text of the legislation is available on the official congressional website.

Aaron Bean Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Aaron Bean is worth $1.9M, as of July 14th, 2025. This is the 223rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Bean has approximately $230.7K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Aaron Bean's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Bean.

Aaron Bean Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Aaron Bean:

H.R.4311: To amend chapter 33 of title 31, United States Code, to require adequate information regarding payments of Federal funds.

H.R.4093: Apples to Apples Comparison Act of 2025

H.R.3057: National POW/MIA Memorial and Museum Act

H.R.2925: Maritime Fuel Tax Parity Act

H.R.2667: Flexible Savings Arrangements for a Healthy Robust America Act

H.R.2030: Maintaining Cooperative Permitting Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Aaron Bean on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Bean.

Aaron Bean Fundraising

Aaron Bean recently disclosed $309.6K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 218th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 25.4% came from individual donors.

Bean disclosed $164.7K of spending. This was the 249th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Bean disclosed $679.9K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 323rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Aaron Bean's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

