Presidio Property Trust Announces 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split to Maintain Nasdaq Listing

Presidio Property Trust will implement a 1-for-10 reverse stock split to maintain Nasdaq listing compliance, effective May 19, 2025.

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of its Series A Common Stock, which will take effect on May 19, 2025, following Board approval. The primary aim of this move is to raise the stock's market price to comply with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement, ensuring that the company's shares can continue to be traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Each ten shares will automatically convert into one share, and adjustments will be made for fractional shares to ensure shareholders do not receive any fractions. Presidio is an internally managed real estate investment trust focusing on properties leased to homebuilders and various commercial real estate sectors primarily in the Sunbelt and Colorado, among others.

Potential Positives

The company aims to increase the per share market price of its Series A Common Stock to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement, which is crucial for maintaining its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.



The Reverse Stock Split will apply equally to all outstanding shares, ensuring that each stockholder retains the same percentage of ownership after the split.



Adjustments for equity awards and warrants will be proportionately made, ensuring fairness and consistency across different forms of shareholder equity.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a reverse stock split may signal financial instability, indicating that the company's stock price is below the minimum bid requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The necessity of a reverse stock split to maintain Nasdaq listing could raise concerns among investors regarding the company's overall financial health and market perception.

The lack of stockholder approval for the reverse stock split might lead to dissatisfaction among investors, who may feel excluded from significant corporate actions affecting their investments.

FAQ

What is a reverse stock split and why is Presidio conducting one?

A reverse stock split is when a company consolidates its shares to increase the per share price. Presidio is doing this to comply with Nasdaq listing requirements.

When will the reverse stock split take effect?

The reverse stock split will take effect on May 19, 2025, when Presidio's Series A Common Stock begins trading on a post-split basis.

How will the reverse stock split affect individual shareholders?

Shareholders will see their shares combined, but their ownership percentage remains the same, except for adjustments related to fractional shares.

What happens to fractional shares after the reverse stock split?

No fractional shares will be issued; instead, any resulting fractions will be rounded up to the nearest whole share at the participant level.

Who is handling the reverse stock split for Presidio?

Direct Transfer LLC is acting as the exchange agent and transfer agent for the reverse stock split.

Full Release



SAN DIEGO, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: SQFT; SQFTP; SQFTW) Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (“Presidio” or the “Company”), an internally managed, diversified real estate investment trust, announced today that it will proceed with a 1-for-10 reverse stock split (“Reverse Stock Split”) of its outstanding shares of Series A Common Stock following approval by its Board of Directors pursuant to the Maryland General Corporation Law and no stockholder approval is required.





Presidio expects the Company’s Series A Common Stock will begin trading on a post-split basis at the market open on May 19, 2025, and continue to be traded under the symbol “SQFT” with a new CUSIP number 74102L501. The primary objective of the Reverse Stock Split is to increase the per share market price of the Series A Common Stock to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and maintain the listing of its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market.





When the Reverse Stock Split is effective, every 10 shares of Presidio Series A Common Stock issued and outstanding will be combined automatically into 1 share of Series A Common Stock. The Reverse Stock Split will apply equally to all outstanding shares of Series A Common Stock and each stockholder will hold the same percentage of Series A Common Stock outstanding immediately following the Reverse Stock Split, except for adjustments that may result from the treatment of fractional shares. No fractional shares shall be issued in connection with the Reverse Stock Split. In lieu thereof, if, upon aggregating all of the shares of Series A Common Stock held by a record holder of Series A Common Stock immediately following the Reverse Stock Split such holder would otherwise be entitled to a fractional share of Series A Common Stock, as a result of the Reverse Stock Split, the Company shall issue to such holder an additional fraction of a share of Series A Common Stock as is necessary to round the number of shares of Series A Common Stock, held by such holder up to the nearest whole share. The Company does not intend to round up fractional shares at the beneficial level and will instead round any such fractional shares up at the participant level. All equity awards and warrants outstanding immediately prior to the Reverse Stock Split will be proportionately adjusted to reflect the Reverse Stock Split.





Direct Transfer LLC is acting as the exchange agent and transfer agent for the Reverse Stock Split. Stockholders holding their shares electronically in book-entry form are not required to take any action to receive post-split shares. The Company does not have any outstanding certificated shares.







About Presidio Property Trust







Presidio is an internally managed real estate investment trust with holdings in model home properties, which are triple net leased to homebuilders, and office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio’s model homes are leased to homebuilders primarily in the sunbelt. Presidio’s office, industrial, and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California. For more information on Presidio, please visit Presidio’s website at



https://www.PresidioPT.com



.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and other federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical, including statements regarding management’s intentions, beliefs, expectations, representations, plans or predictions of the future, and are typically identified by such words as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “may,” “will,” “should” and “could.” Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes please refer to the Company’s filings with the SEC, including those under “Risk Factors” therein, copies of which are available on the SEC’s website,



www.sec.gov



.







Investor Relations Contact:







Presidio Property Trust, Inc.





Lowell Hartkorn, Investor Relations







LHartkorn@presidiopt.com











Telephone: (760) 471-8536 x1244





