Bitcoin Magazine



President Trump To Address The Digital Assets Summit Tomorrow

President Donald Trump is expected to deliver a speech tomorrow via a recording at Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) in New York City. This will be the first time a sitting U.S. president has addressed a Bitcoin and crypto conference, highlighting the growing influence of digital assets in mainstream financial policy.

Trump has previously engaged with the Bitcoin community, having spoken in person at the world’s largest Bitcoin conference in Nashville last summer while on the campaign trail. His return to the stage now as president further highlights the continued support from the U.S. government on Bitcoin.

Trump’s upcoming address at DAS comes only a couple weeks after moving forward with officially integrating Bitcoin into his national strategy, when he signed an executive order establishing the U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, positioning BTC as a key asset for the country’s financial future.

Joining the lineup tomorrow at DAS is Strategy’s Michael Saylor, who will deliver a keynote speech and engage in a fireside chat with Bitcoin historian Pete Rizzo. Additionally, Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart will host a panel discussion with BlackRock’s Head of Digital Assets Robbie Mitchnick and Nasdaq’s Head of U.S. Equities & Exchange-Traded Products Giang Bui, where they will delve into the evolving landscape of Bitcoin ETFs and institutional adoption.

The announcement of Trump’s participation follows remarks from Bo Hines, Executive Director on Digital Assets for President Trump, who spoke earlier this week at DAS. Hines reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to accumulating Bitcoin for the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, stating:

“I think it’s high time that our President started accumulating assets for the American people, which is what President Trump is doing rather than taking it away.”

He also emphasized the administration’s approach to acquiring Bitcoin in budget-neutral ways, likening BTC accumulation to gold reserves:

“You know, I’ve been asked all the time, it’s like how much do you want? Well, that’s like asking a country how much gold do you want – as much as we can get.”

JUST IN – President Trump's Executive Director on digital assets: "We talked about ways of acquiring more Bitcoin in budget neutral ways."



We want "as much as we can get." pic.twitter.com/zK8PyQK1Rw — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) March 18, 2025

Trump’s executive order has already sparked legislative action aiming to build on this momentum. Senator Cynthia Lummis and Congressman Nick Begich have each proposed plans for the U.S. to acquire 1 million BTC over the next five years, ensuring a long-term reserve of the scarce asset. Earlier today at DAS, House Majority Whip and Congressman Tom Emmer stated that he believes this legislation will be enacted “before this congress is done.”

JUST IN: Congressmen Tom Emmer said he believes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve bill to buy 1 million BTC will be enacted. pic.twitter.com/DlfuArq1rr March 19, 2025

This post President Trump To Address The Digital Assets Summit Tomorrow first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Nik.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.