Prentice Capital Loads Up Opendoor Technologies Stock With 553,000 Shares

Bought 552,981 shares; estimated trade size $3.22 million based on quarterly average price.

Quarter-end position value rose by $3.22 million, reflecting both share purchases and price changes.

Post-trade stake: 552,981 shares valued at $3.22 million.

The new position represents 5.1% of fund assets, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

Prentice Capital Management, LP established a new position in Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) during the fourth quarter, according to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Prentice Capital Management, LP reported a new holding in Opendoor Technologies. The fund acquired 552,981 shares, with the estimated transaction value totaling $3.22 million based on the average price during the quarter. The quarter-end value of the stake also increased by $3.22 million, capturing both share purchases and price changes over the period.

What else to know

This was a new position; the stake accounts for 5.1% of Prentice Capital’s reported $63.47 million in U.S. equity holdings as of December 31, 2025

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: SNAP: $8.83 million (14.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: GRPN: $8.76 million (14.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: NN: $8.45 million (13.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: JBLU: $6.76 million (11.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: PTON: $3.44 million (5.6% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares were priced at $4.33, up 179.4% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 173.24 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-02-17) $4.33 Market Capitalization $4.13 billion Revenue (TTM) $4.37 billion Net Income (TTM) ($1.30 billion)

Company Snapshot

Operates a digital platform for buying and selling residential real estate, with additional services including title insurance and escrow.

Generates revenue primarily from home sales transactions, service fees, and related real estate services delivered through its online platform.

Targets individual home buyers and sellers in the United States seeking a streamlined, technology-driven real estate experience.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. leverages a technology-first approach to simplify residential real estate transactions at scale. The company’s platform provides end-to-end solutions that enhance speed and transparency for both buyers and sellers. With a focus on operational efficiency and customer experience, Opendoor aims to differentiate itself in the competitive U.S. real estate services market.

What this transaction means for investors

Prentice Capital’s recent interest in Opendoor Technologies seems consistent with other holdings in its fund. The fund tends to own stocks that once performed well in the past, like Opendoor, but have since fallen on hard times.

That also describes Snap and Groupon, as it holds an approximate 14% stake in each of these companies. However, in Opendoor’s case, Prentice went so far as to open two different lots of stock options, an indication that it expects significant activity in this real estate stock in the near term.

After years of stagnation following the 2022 bear market, Opendoor attracted attention on Reddit’s WallStreetBets in the second half of last year due to heavy short interest. It spiked on meme stock interest before pulling back in Q4 when Prentice bought shares.

Such moves indicate little about the stock’s possible future, and time will tell what happens with Opendoor. Hence, investors will likely have to watch and wait to see if this investment pans out for the fund.

Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool recommends Reddit. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

