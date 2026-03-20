Prentice Capital Fully Liquidates Position in Compass, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Prentice Capital Management, LP sold 347,094 shares of Compass (COMP)

Quarter-end position value declined by $2.79 million, reflecting both trading activity and stock price changes

The sale represented a 4.39% reduction in 13F reportable AUM

Post-trade stake: zero shares, valued at $0

The position accounted for 4.26% of fund AUM in the previous quarter, underscoring its prior significance

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What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Prentice Capital Management, LP, sold all 347,094 shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) during the fourth quarter. The fund's quarter-end position in Compass shifted to zero, marking a $2.79 million decrease in reported position value.

What else to know

The fund fully exited its Compass stake, which had previously represented 4.3% of its 13F assets under management (AUM) as of the prior quarter.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE:SNAP: $8.83 million (14.3% of AUM)

NASDAQ:GRPN: $8.76 million (14.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ:NN: $8.45 million (13.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ:JBLU: $6.76 million (11.0% of AUM)

NASDAQ:PTON: $3.44 million (5.6% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares of Compass were priced at $10.10, up 26.6% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 15.45 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2/17/26) $10.10 Market Capitalization $5.76 billion Revenue (TTM) $6.96 billion Net Income (TTM) $-56.40 million

Company snapshot

Compass operates at scale in the U.S. real estate market, leveraging technology to enhance the productivity of agents and improve the client experience. The company's strategy centers on integrating advanced software solutions with traditional brokerage services, creating a differentiated value proposition in a competitive industry. With a significant national presence and a focus on digital transformation, Compass aims to capture market share by enabling agents to deliver superior service and efficiency.

Compass provides real estate brokerage services and offers a cloud-based platform with integrated software for customer relationship management, marketing, and operations.

Its primary customers are real estate agents and brokerages seeking advanced digital tools and services to streamline property transactions and client management.

What this transaction means for investors

Compass operates a tech-enabled residential brokerage where revenue is tied directly to the volume and value of home transactions its agents close. Unlike traditional software businesses, its model depends on capturing a share of commissions generated by agents, making results highly sensitive to housing activity and pricing, particularly in higher-value markets where Compass has strong exposure.

The company’s performance are driven by the transaction volume flowing through its platform and the gross commission revenue it retains after paying its real estate agents. Agent productivity, recruitment, and retention are central to its business, as higher-producing agents generate more transaction value but often command more competitive commission splits. While Compass’s technology platform supports marketing, client management, and agents’ overall workflow, it does not change the core dynamic: growth comes from expanding transaction volume and agent output, while profitability depends on controlling costs and improving the firm's share of revenue.

For investors, Compass reflects both the direction of the housing market and the company’s ability to translate transaction activity into profits. Stronger housing conditions can lift revenue through higher volumes and prices, but margins depend on balancing agent incentives with cost discipline. The key tension is whether Compass can scale its agent network and transaction flow while improving profitability, rather than simply growing revenue alongside the housing cycle.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.