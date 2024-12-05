News & Insights

Prenetics’ IM8, University of Oxford begin space experiment

Prenetics (PRE)’ IM8 is excited to announce that its month-long space experiment, in partnership with the University of Oxford and supported by Space Applications Services and Metavisionaries, is now underway aboard the International Space Station. Launched via SpaceX CRS-31 on November 4th at 9:29 pm EST, the mission aims to study accelerated aging and longevity by leveraging microgravity’s unique environment to accelerate aging processes at the cellular level. Microgravity offers a unique opportunity to study aging processes more rapidly than on Earth. The experiment focuses on autophagy, the process by which cells remove and recycle damaged components. Autophagy declines with age, contributing to cellular aging and associated health issues such as decreased immune function and chronic inflammation. By enhancing autophagy, it may be possible to mitigate these effects and improve overall healthspan.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

