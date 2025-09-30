Prenetics Global (PRE) Price Target Increased by 85.71% to 26.52

The average one-year price target for Prenetics Global (NasdaqGM:PRE) has been revised to $26.52 / share. This is an increase of 85.71% from the prior estimate of $14.28 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $27.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 95.14% from the latest reported closing price of $13.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prenetics Global. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRE is 0.01%, an increase of 170.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.52% to 1,185K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Prudential holds 428K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aspex Management holds 346K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 322K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 334K shares , representing a decrease of 3.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRE by 73.35% over the last quarter.

IWC - iShares Micro-Cap ETF holds 23K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company.

My Purposeful Wealth holds 17K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company.

