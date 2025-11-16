Prenetics Global (PRE) Price Target Increased by 19.23% to 31.62

The average one-year price target for Prenetics Global (NasdaqGM:PRE) has been revised to $31.62 / share. This is an increase of 19.23% from the prior estimate of $26.52 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $32.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 159.18% from the latest reported closing price of $12.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prenetics Global. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 30.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRE is 0.01%, an increase of 15.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.95% to 1,326K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Prudential holds 428K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aspex Management holds 346K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 317K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 322K shares , representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRE by 16.17% over the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 74K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 47K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares , representing an increase of 85.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRE by 76.76% over the last quarter.

