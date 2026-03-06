Markets
Prenetics Global Board Authorizes Share Repurchase Program

March 06, 2026 — 09:35 am EST

(RTTNews) - Prenetics Global Limited (PRE) announced on Friday that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program of up to $40 million over the next 12 months.

The announcement follows insider share purchases by the company's executive leadership team totaling about $1.3 million between February 23 and 27, 2026, including roughly $750,000 bought by CEO Danny Yeung.

Combined with $1.45 million in purchases made after the company's November 2025 earnings release, executives have invested approximately $2.75 million of personal capital in Prenetics shares.

PRE is currently trading at $16.23 up $1.16 or 7.33 percent on the Nasdaq.

