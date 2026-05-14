Prenetics Global Appoints Brian Rosin As US CFO Of IM8

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Prenetics Global Limited (PRE) announced the appointment of Brian Rosin as U.S. Chief Financial Officer, leading the company's finance organization, IM8.

In his new role, Mr. Rosin will be responsible for financial strategy, capital allocation, investor relations support, and the financial infrastructure and unit-economics discipline required to scale a premium consumer health brand from breakout launch to durable, profitable, global category leadership.

Previously, Rosin served as CFO and and Senior Vice President, e-Commerce Operations, of Wellbeam Consumer Health, a private equity-backed e-Commerce-focused consumer wellness platform.

In the pre-market hours, PRE is trading at $17.05, down 2.95 percent on the Nasdaq.

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