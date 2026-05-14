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Prenetics Global Appoints Brian Rosin As US CFO Of IM8

May 14, 2026 — 09:04 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Prenetics Global Limited (PRE) announced the appointment of Brian Rosin as U.S. Chief Financial Officer, leading the company's finance organization, IM8.

In his new role, Mr. Rosin will be responsible for financial strategy, capital allocation, investor relations support, and the financial infrastructure and unit-economics discipline required to scale a premium consumer health brand from breakout launch to durable, profitable, global category leadership.

Previously, Rosin served as CFO and and Senior Vice President, e-Commerce Operations, of Wellbeam Consumer Health, a private equity-backed e-Commerce-focused consumer wellness platform.

In the pre-market hours, PRE is trading at $17.05, down 2.95 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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