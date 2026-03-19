Premium Brands Holdings Bottom Line Falls In Q4

(RTTNews) - Premium Brands Holdings (PBH.TO) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$11.7 million, or C$0.26 per share. This compares with C$37.3 million, or C$0.84 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Premium Brands Holdings reported adjusted earnings of C$57.6 million or C$1.29 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.0% to C$1.89 billion from C$1.63 billion last year.

Premium Brands Holdings earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$11.7 Mln. vs. C$37.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.26 vs. C$0.84 last year. -Revenue: C$1.89 Bln vs. C$1.63 Bln last year.

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