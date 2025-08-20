Premier Posts 12% Revenue Drop in Q4

Key Points GAAP revenue was $262.9 million for Q4 FY2025, exceeding internal expectations but Revenue of $262.9 million for the fourth quarter fell 12% from the prior-year period.

Adjusted EPS excluding Contigo Health reached $0.46, topping estimates but declining 28 % year over year.

Management issued fiscal 2026 guidance indicating continued margin pressures, with guidance provided on a non-GAAP basis, and guidance also suggests revenue could be lower or higher than the prior year.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC), a leading provider of healthcare supply chain and performance improvement solutions, reported its fiscal fourth-quarter results on August 20, 2025, for the period ended June 30, 2025. GAAP revenue was $262.9 million for Q4 FY2025, surpassing internal forecasts and analyst estimates of $247.68 million (GAAP), but marking a 12% decrease from the prior-year period (GAAP). Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) excluding Contigo Health reached $0.46, but down 28% sequentially. Management highlighted stabilization in supply chain services, yet overall year-over-year declines in GAAP revenue and profits characterized the quarter.

Metric Q4 Fiscal 2025(ended June 30, 2025) Q4 Estimate Q4 Fiscal 2024(ended June 30, 2024) Y/Y Change Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.43 $0.34 $0.61 (28%) Revenue $262.9 million $247.68 million $300.2 million (12%) Revenue excluding Contigo Health (Non-GAAP) $258.0 million $291.7 million (12%) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $68.9 million $106.0 million (33%) Diluted EPS $0.22 $0.57 -61%

Premier’s Business Model and Focus Areas

Premier connects healthcare providers through a network focused on supply chain services and data-driven performance improvement tools. Its core offerings include group purchasing programs, technology-enabled supply chain management, and a suite of consulting and analytics products designed to help hospitals and health systems operate more efficiently.

Innovation is central to Premier's strategy. The business aims to expand its offerings through integrated technology platforms and artificial intelligence capabilities. Recent efforts have focused on expanding digital supply chain solutions, acquiring complementary technology providers, and deepening relationships with member healthcare organizations to support long-term engagement and data sharing.

Quarterly Performance and Segment Trends

During the quarter, Total net revenue (GAAP) exceeded internal expectations. Supply chain revenue (GAAP) fell 8% to $170.0 million, driven by a 10% drop in net administrative fees. Administrative fees are payments received when Premier partners negotiate group purchasing deals on behalf of members; these fees faced pressure as contract renewals led to higher member fee sharing.

Software licenses and other supply chain services rose 9%, supported by new customer engagements in co-management (where Premier directly manages components of the healthcare supply chain) and expansion of digital solutions. These offerings, which include analytics software and technology to help providers streamline procurement and manage costs, are a growing but still relatively small part of segment results.

Performance Services revenue, covering areas such as data analytics, consulting, and technology products for clinical and operational improvement, contracted 20% to $92.9 million (GAAP). Excluding Contigo Health, the segment fell 18% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the prior-year period. Segment adjusted EBITDA fell 48%, reflecting lower demand for consulting services and the uneven timing of license renewals.

Adjusted EBITDA dropped 33% to $71.1 million compared to the same quarter last year. Management identified the impact of past contract renewal cycles as the main factor pressuring administrative fee revenue and margins in the supply chain segment, with recent new agreements now largely in place. For Performance Services, the segment remains under scrutiny.

Premier made notable investments in technology and digital expansion during the year, including acquiring IllumiCare, which offers real-time clinical decision-making tools. Management cited early success in growing supply chain software sales, pointing to a 9% year-over-year gain and 15% growth for FY2025. However, these technology-driven gains were not enough to offset the broader decline in fee-based revenue linked to contract resets.

Capital returned to shareholders stood out during the quarter. The company completed $800.0 million in share repurchases in FY2025, including a $200 million accelerated buyback, and distributed $77.4 million in dividends for FY2025. The quarterly dividend paid in September 2025 was $0.21 per share, a level consistent with the previous period. These returns were supported by net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) of $417.8 million for FY2025, but came as cash balances decreased and borrowings rose due to share repurchase activity.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Key Watch Areas

Revenue guidance for FY2026 is $940 million to $1.0 billion, excluding Contigo Health effects. The midpoint suggests revenue may be flat or slightly down from fiscal 2025. Adjusted EBITDA is projected between $230 million and $245 million for FY2026, compared to $260.4 million in FY2025, highlighting that margin pressures are expected to persist. Adjusted EPS is expected to range from $1.33 to $1.43 for FY2026, down 7–14% from the prior period. The supply chain services segment is anticipated to generate $600 million–$620 million in revenue for FY2026, with net administrative fees likely falling again.

Investors may want to monitor the company’s ability to drive technology adoption, growth in digital supply chain offerings, and early trends from recently restructured contracts for clearer signs of recovery or renewed growth.

PINC pays a regular dividend and declared a quarterly payment of $0.21 per share for September 2025.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

