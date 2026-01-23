Premier Path Loads Up ACWX With 64,000 Shares Bought

Key Points

Added 64,073 shares of ACWX; estimated trade size $4.25 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Quarter-end position value increased by $4.74 million, reflecting both trading and price movement.

Transaction value accounted for 0.55% of 13F AUM

Post-trade holding: 270,551 shares valued at $18.16 million.

ACWX now represents 2.35% of 13F AUM, making it the fifth-largest holding.

On January 22, 2026, Premier Path Wealth Partners, LLC disclosed a purchase of 64,073 shares of iShares Trust - iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX), an estimated $4.25 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated January 22, 2026, Premier Path Wealth Partners, LLC increased its ACWX holding during the fourth quarter. At quarter’s end, the position was valued at $18.16 million, an increase of $4.74 million from the previous period.

What else to know

The fund executed a buy, with ACWX comprising 2.35% of 13F reportable assets after the trade.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: AAPL: $41.41 million (5.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT: XLK: $29.46 million (3.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: NVDA: $27.95 million (3.6% of AUM) NASDAQ: MSFT: $26.23 million (3.4% of AUM) NASDAQ: ACWX: $18.16 million (2.3% of AUM)

As of January 21, 2026, shares were priced at $69.74, up 30.1% over the past year, with a one-year alpha of 15.0 percentage points versus the S&P 500.

Dividend yield stands at 2.70%.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM N/A Dividend Yield 2.70% Price (as of market close January 21, 2026) $69.74 1-Year Price Change 30.1%

ETF snapshot

Investment strategy seeks to track the performance of the MSCI ACWI ex U.S. Index, providing exposure to both developed and emerging markets outside the United States.

The portfolio is broadly diversified across international equities, with holdings spanning multiple sectors and countries as determined by the underlying index methodology.

Structured as an ETF with a competitive expense ratio, the fund is designed for efficient access to global equities and is suitable for institutional and individual investors seeking international diversification.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF offers investors a cost-effective vehicle to gain exposure to a wide array of international equities, excluding the United States. With a substantial asset base and a focus on broad diversification, the fund is positioned to capture growth opportunities across both developed and emerging markets. Its index-tracking strategy and transparent structure make it a practical choice for those seeking global equity allocation within a single ETF.

What this transaction means for investors

By adding the iShares MSCI ACWI Ex U.S. ETF, Premier Path increased its exposure by 31%.

Even after the increase, it is only 2.3% of the fund’s holdings, so given that the fund has hundreds of holdings, this is far from being the fund’s most significant acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Nonetheless, it is notable that Premier Path has otherwise shown a preference for U.S. stocks.

Moreover, the fund holds a lot of the top non-U.S. stocks, with Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC), Tencent Holdings, and ASML rounding out the top three. Indeed, all three of these companies play a critical role in the economy, especially considering that production of the world’s most advanced chips is not possible without TSMC and ASML.

Furthermore, despite that seeming bias toward tech, the fund invests more heavily in the financial and industrial sectors. That should contribute to the diversifcation and ultimately, the returns of the fund.

Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML, Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Tencent. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.