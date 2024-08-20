Premier Appoints Coleman As CFO

(RTTNews) - Healthcare improvement company, Premier, Inc. (PINC) announced on Tuesday the appointment of Glenn Coleman as chief administrative and chief financial officer, effective November 11, 2024.

Coleman will take over from Craig McKasson, who will be retiring on December 31, 2024, and will continue to provide strategic advisory services to the company until 2026.

Currently serving as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Dentsply Sirona, Coleman brings more than 30 years of financial and industry experience to his new role. His previous leadership positions include tenures at Integra LifeSciences, Curtiss-Wright, and Alcatel-Lucent.

