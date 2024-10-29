News & Insights

Premier Anti-Aging Issues Stock Options to Leadership

October 29, 2024 — 02:28 am EDT

Premier Anti-Aging Co., Ltd. (JP:4934) has released an update.

Premier Anti-Aging Co., Ltd. has announced the issuance of stock options to its directors and executive officers to boost motivation and align their interests with shareholders. The move is aimed at enhancing the company’s medium- to long-term performance and corporate value. This effort reflects the company’s strategy to engage its leadership in the benefits and risks associated with stock price fluctuations.

