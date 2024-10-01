News & Insights

Premier Acquires Addl. 20% Interest In Prestige Ameritech

October 01, 2024 — 06:56 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Premier, Inc. (PINC), a technology-driven healthcare improvement company, announced Tuesday it has entered into a partnership with Prestige Ameritech, Ltd., a manufacturer of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Pursuant to the partnership agreement, Premier exchanged all its holdings in the S2S Global business, its direct sourcing subsidiary, for a 20 percent minority interest in Prestige.

This new ownership interest is in addition to an existing indirect investment that Premier made in the company in 2020, increasing Premier's total ownership (direct and indirect) interest in Prestige to approximately 24.2 percent in the aggregate.

