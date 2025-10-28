Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD) Price Target Increased by 23.81% to 4.42

The average one-year price target for Prelude Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:PRLD) has been revised to $4.42 / share. This is an increase of 23.81% from the prior estimate of $3.57 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 187.01% from the latest reported closing price of $1.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 105 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prelude Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 29 owner(s) or 21.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRLD is 0.01%, an increase of 15.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.29% to 27,562K shares. The put/call ratio of PRLD is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 10,909K shares representing 24.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 10,124K shares representing 23.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 928K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 976K shares , representing a decrease of 5.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRLD by 8.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 720K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRHSX - T. Rowe Price Health Sciences Fund holds 661K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 706K shares , representing a decrease of 6.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRLD by 7.67% over the last quarter.

