Prelude Therapeutics Inc Q3 Loss Decreases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Prelude Therapeutics Inc (PRLD) revealed Loss for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$19.73 million, or -$0.26 per share. This compares with -$32.27 million, or -$0.43 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.35 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 116.7% to $6.50 million from $3.00 million last year.

Prelude Therapeutics Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$19.73 Mln. vs. -$32.27 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.26 vs. -$0.43 last year. -Revenue: $6.50 Mln vs. $3.00 Mln last year.

