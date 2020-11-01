Markets
PEI

PREIT Files For Bankruptcy

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - PREIT (PEI), an operator of diverse retail and experiential destinations, said that it has filed a voluntary Chapter 11 petition in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware to implement its Prepackaged Plan.

PREIT entered into the Restructuring Support Agreement with its bank lenders. The banks have committed to provide an additional $150 million to recapitalize the business and extend the company's debt maturity schedule, supporting PREIT's operations and the continued execution of its strategic priorities.

The prepackaged plan was approved by 95% of voting lenders, the company said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PEI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular