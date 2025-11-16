Preformed Line Products (PLPC) Price Target Increased by 10.50% to 225.42

The average one-year price target for Preformed Line Products (NasdaqGS:PLPC) has been revised to $225.42 / share. This is an increase of 10.50% from the prior estimate of $204.00 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $223.21 to a high of $232.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.04% from the latest reported closing price of $204.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 324 funds or institutions reporting positions in Preformed Line Products. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLPC is 0.08%, an increase of 1.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.60% to 3,693K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HighTower Advisors holds 866K shares representing 17.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 218K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 215K shares , representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLPC by 54.62% over the last quarter.

PAVE - Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF holds 198K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 208K shares , representing a decrease of 5.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLPC by 6.35% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 133K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 172K shares , representing a decrease of 29.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLPC by 7.75% over the last quarter.

PENNX - Royce Pennsylvania Mutual Fund Investment Class holds 91K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 101K shares , representing a decrease of 11.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLPC by 3.23% over the last quarter.

