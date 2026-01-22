Markets
PFBC

Preferred Bank Net Income Rises In Q4

January 22, 2026 — 08:50 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Preferred Bank (PFBC), Thursday announced financial results for the fourth quarter, reporting net income of $34.8 million, up $4.6 million from the previous year.

On a per share basis, net income increased to $2.79 from last year's $2.25, primarily due to an occupancy charge of $8.1 million recorded during the period.

On average, analysts estimated net income of $2.79 per share for the quarter.

Revenue for the period amounted to $78.1 million compared to $72.8 million in the prior year.

In the pre-market hours, PFBC is trading at $101.13, up 2.00 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PFBC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.