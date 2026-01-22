Preferred Bank Net Income Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Preferred Bank (PFBC), Thursday announced financial results for the fourth quarter, reporting net income of $34.8 million, up $4.6 million from the previous year.

On a per share basis, net income increased to $2.79 from last year's $2.25, primarily due to an occupancy charge of $8.1 million recorded during the period.

On average, analysts estimated net income of $2.79 per share for the quarter.

Revenue for the period amounted to $78.1 million compared to $72.8 million in the prior year.

In the pre-market hours, PFBC is trading at $101.13, up 2.00 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.