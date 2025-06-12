Predictive Oncology Inc. Develops Exclusive 3D Organoid Models for Labcorp to Enhance Drug Discovery and Safety Evaluation

Predictive Oncology develops exclusive 3D liver toxicity models for Labcorp, enhancing drug discovery and evaluation processes.

Predictive Oncology Inc. has announced the successful development of 3D organoid models specifically for Labcorp, which include unique human and rat liver toxicity models. These models are designed to simulate the liver microenvironment, enabling the evaluation of drug metabolism and liver toxicity, and aim to improve predictions of drug clearance and hepatotoxicity. Dr. Arlette Uihlein from Predictive Oncology emphasized the relevance of these models in providing species-specific data and capturing hepatic cellular diversity. The collaboration with Labcorp is part of their commitment to innovative preclinical methodologies, potentially leading to broader applications in drug evaluation. The press release highlights the growing significance of organoid-based platforms in advancing personalized medicine and accelerating drug development while reducing reliance on traditional animal models.

Predictive Oncology has successfully developed exclusive 3D organoid models for Labcorp, reinforcing its position as a leader in AI-driven drug discovery.

The new 3D liver toxicity models offer significant advancements in the evaluation of drug metabolism and liver toxicity, with potential to accelerate drug development processes.

The collaboration with Labcorp highlights Predictive Oncology's commitment to innovative methodologies, enhancing its credibility and partnership value in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Reliance on forward-looking statements suggests uncertainty about the company's future performance and operational success.

Development of models exclusively for Labcorp may raise concerns about dependency on a single client for revenue and growth.

Potential risks associated with the reliance on emerging technologies like AI and organoid models may pose challenges in achieving projected outcomes.

What are the new organoid models developed by Predictive Oncology?

Predictive Oncology developed 3D liver toxicity models, including human and rat models, for Labcorp to evaluate drug metabolism and toxicity.

How do 3D organoid models benefit drug discovery?

These models provide relevant data on drug clearance, transport, and liver toxicity, enhancing the drug discovery process through improved predictions.

What is the significance of the collaboration with Labcorp?

This collaboration supports the development of innovative methodologies for preclinical drug evaluation, potentially accelerating the availability of new medicines.

How is AI integrated into Predictive Oncology's drug discovery process?

Predictive Oncology employs its AI platform, PEDAL, which predicts tumor samples' response to drugs with 92% accuracy, guiding better drug selection.

What is the size of Predictive Oncology's biobank?

The company has a vast biobank of over 150,000 frozen tumor samples, enhancing its capabilities in drug discovery and biomarker identification.

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $POAI stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PITTSBURGH, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI), a leader in AI-driven drug discovery, announced today the company has successfully developed 3D organoid models exclusively for Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services.





As part of an ongoing agreement, Predictive Oncology recently developed two distinct and unique 3D liver toxicity models exclusively for Labcorp, including a human and rat model. Both models represent the liver microenvironment and can be used for the evaluation of both drug metabolism and liver toxicity related to drugs.





“The intention of these 3D organoid models is to enable the prediction of



in vivo



drug clearance, drug transport and hepatotoxicity related to drugs,” said Dr. Arlette Uihlein, Senior Vice President Translational Medicine and Drug Discovery for Predictive Oncology. “These models provide highly relevant, species-specific data based on their physiologic hepatic microenvironments while also capturing hepatic cellular heterogeneity.”





These and other 3D organoid models developed by Predictive Oncology substantially complement its AI-driven 2D platform and 3D spheroids, which utilize human tumor samples to accelerate drug discovery and identify relevant biomarkers across thousands of patients. The platform relies on Predictive Oncology’s vast biobank of over 150,000 frozen tumor samples.





"Labcorp is committed to developing and using new approach methodologies (NAMs) in preclinical studies. These models show great promise to enable more rapid evaluation of new potential medicines and help accelerate their availability to patients,” said John Kendrick, Ph.D., NAMs scientific strategy lead at Labcorp. "With this foundation in place, Labcorp will consider expanding this work into other species to support wider preclinical analyses and translate between animal and human models for these new alternative approaches.”





According to



Grand View Research



, with the growing investment in personalized medicine and biotechnology, organoid-based platforms are key drivers to disrupting healthcare, accelerating drug development, reducing reliance on animal models, and paving the way for next-generation therapeutic solutions. Organoids are transforming disease modeling, drug discovery, and regenerative medicine, offering cost-effective and high-fidelity alternatives to traditional research methods.





The functional 3D organoid models developed for Labcorp with specialized matrices and media supplements provide insights into cancer therapeutic behavior in patients. Data sets demonstrating optimal liver morphology and function were generated, including cell junction formation (ZO-1 staining); transferrin staining within hepatocytes; DCFDA staining for hepatotoxicity measurements; canalicular structure visualization; and cell viability confirmation (up to 14 days).







About Predictive Oncology







Predictive Oncology is on the cutting edge of the rapidly growing use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to expedite early drug discovery and enable drug development for the benefit of cancer patients worldwide. The company’s scientifically validated AI platform, PEDAL, is able to predict with 92% accuracy if a tumor sample will respond to a certain drug compound, allowing for a more informed selection of drug/tumor type combinations for subsequent in-vitro testing. Together with the company’s vast biobank of more than 150,000 assay-capable heterogenous human tumor samples, Predictive Oncology offers its academic and industry partners one of the industry’s broadest AI-based drug discovery solutions, further complimented by its wholly owned CLIA laboratory facility. Predictive Oncology is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward- looking statements reflect Predictive Oncology’s current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions about Predictive Oncology’s operations and the investments Predictive Oncology makes. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue and financial performance, projected costs, prospects, changes in management, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “would,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Predictive Oncology’s actual future performance may materially differ from that contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, among other things, factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Predictive Oncology’s filings with the SEC. Except as expressly required by law, Predictive Oncology disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Predictive Oncology does not give any assurance that Predictive Oncology will achieve its expectations described in this press release.



