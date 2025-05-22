Predictive Oncology Inc. Advances AI-Driven Drug Discovery with Extensive Biobank of Tumor Samples

Predictive Oncology aims to enhance drug discovery using its biobank and AI, following industry trends exemplified by Regeneron's 23andMe acquisition.

Predictive Oncology Inc. is leveraging its extensive biobank of over 150,000 tumor samples to advance drug discovery and biomarker research using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. This initiative follows Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' acquisition of 23andMe, which underscores the industry's shift towards utilizing real-world data for drug development. Predictive Oncology recently achieved a significant milestone by developing predictive tumor response models for 21 untested molecules, showcasing the potential of AI in early-stage drug discovery. Their proprietary machine learning platform is designed to expedite the drug development process, reduce risk, and enhance return on investment for partners. The company's focus on integrating genomics and AI positions it at the forefront of the evolving landscape in precision medicine.

Predictive Oncology has achieved a major milestone in AI-enabled cancer drug discovery, successfully developing predictive tumor response models for 21 previously untested molecules, indicating significant advancements in their drug discovery capabilities.

The company’s proprietary AI-driven platform, PEDAL, demonstrates a high accuracy rate of 92% in predicting tumor response to drug compounds, which enhances drug selection and increases the likelihood of success in subsequent testing.

With a vast biobank of over 150,000 tumor samples, Predictive Oncology is positioned to offer one of the industry's broadest AI-based drug discovery solutions, attracting attention from both academic and industry partners.

The integration of AI, machine learning, and empirical validation in their drug development process allows Predictive Oncology to expedite research timelines, mitigate R&D risks, and optimize returns on investment for their partners.

The press release highlights the competitive landscape, particularly Regeneron's acquisition of 23andMe, which underscores the potential value of data-driven drug discovery, potentially overshadowing Predictive Oncology's efforts in the same space.

Predictive Oncology's reliance on forward-looking statements diminishes the certainty of their claims regarding future performance and the effectiveness of their AI-driven developments, which could raise concerns among investors.

The mention of significant milestones achieved by competitors, such as Regeneron, may indicate that Predictive Oncology is at risk of lagging behind in innovation and market positioning.

What is Predictive Oncology's mission?

Predictive Oncology aims to expedite early-stage drug discovery and drug development for cancer patients using AI and machine learning.

How many tumor samples does Predictive Oncology's biobank contain?

The biobank contains over 150,000 heterogeneous live cell tumor samples.

What recent significance does Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' acquisition have?

Regeneron's acquisition of 23andMe demonstrates a strategic shift towards data-driven drug discovery within the biopharma industry.

How accurate is Predictive Oncology's AI platform in predicting drug responses?

Predictive Oncology's AI platform can predict with 92% accuracy if a tumor sample will respond to a specific drug compound.

What types of cancers does Predictive Oncology focus on?

Predictive Oncology focuses on common cancer types, including breast, colon, and ovarian cancers.

PITTSBURGH, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) moves to leverage its vast biobank of more than 150,000 heterogenous live cell tumor samples and drug response data to aggressively pursue novel drug discovery, biomarker discovery and drug repurposing using AI and machine learning.





Earlier this week, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced its acquisition of 23andMe for $256 million, marking a strategic step in the industry-wide shift toward data-driven drug discovery. The move highlights the enduring value of 23andMe’s vast genomic database and its proven track record in therapeutic development partnerships.





23andMe houses one of the world’s largest and most comprehensive longitudinal genomic datasets, with many customers having consented to ongoing health tracking. This unique trove of real-world health data offers powerful insights into disease progression, treatment efficacy, and patient stratification—making it a highly valuable resource for precision drug development.





A testament to this value is 23andMe’s previous $300 million partnership with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in 2018, which was later extended in an all-cash deal. The continuation signaled strong confidence in the utility of 23andMe’s data to inform drug discovery efforts and guide clinical decisions.





With this acquisition, Regeneron is expected to integrate 23andMe’s consumer genomic and health data into its own R&D pipeline. The company aims to strengthen its capabilities in areas such as target identification, biomarker discovery, and clinical trial optimization, aligning with a broader trend across the biopharma landscape: the convergence of artificial intelligence, real-world data, and predictive analytics to improve therapeutic outcomes.





At the forefront of this transformation stands Predictive Oncology.





“We recently achieved a major milestone in AI-enabled cancer drug discovery,” said Raymond Vennare, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Predictive Oncology. “Using compounds sourced from the Natural Products Discovery Core at the University of Michigan, we successfully developed predictive tumor response models for 21 previously untested molecules. These models are targeted at some of the most common cancer types, including breast, colon, and ovarian cancers.





“What makes this advancement particularly significant is that these compounds had no prior response data—making this a clear demonstration of AI’s ability not just to enhance but to lead in early-stage drug discovery. Predictive Oncology’s proprietary active machine learning platform was able to model tumor response across diverse cancer types using insights derived from its biobank of over 150,000 tumor samples spanning 137 cancer indications.”





The combination of artificial intelligence, machine learning and empirical validation allows the company to test drug response in silico before confirming them



in vitro



in their CLIA laboratory, which has been proven to dramatically accelerate timelines and improve the Probability of Technical Success (PTS) in drug development.





“Our ability to combine artificial intelligence and machine learning with live cell tumor samples and real-world drug response data allows us to expedite early-stage drug discovery and de-risk downstream drug development. This strategic first-mover advantage enables our partners to accelerate timelines, reduce R&D risk, and maximize ROI. This proprietary AI/ML platform and robust scientific methodology is the cornerstone of our business development efforts in oncology drug discovery and repurposing,” Mr. Vennare concluded.





Not unlike Regeneron’s acquisition of 23andMe, Predictive Oncology’s AI-driven breakthroughs reflect a broader transformation in life sciences. The integration of genomics, machine learning, and real-world biological data is no longer an emerging trend—it’s now a foundational force driving the future of precision medicine.







About Predictive Oncology







Predictive Oncology is on the cutting edge of the rapidly growing use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to expedite early drug discovery and enable drug development for the benefit of cancer patients worldwide. The company’s scientifically validated AI platform, PEDAL, is able to predict with 92% accuracy if a tumor sample will respond to a certain drug compound, allowing for a more informed selection of drug/tumor type combinations for subsequent in-vitro testing. Together with the company’s vast biobank of more than 150,000 assay-capable heterogenous human tumor samples, Predictive Oncology offers its academic and industry partners one of the industry’s broadest AI-based drug discovery solutions, further complimented by its wholly owned CLIA laboratory facility. Predictive Oncology is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward- looking statements reflect Predictive Oncology’s current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions about Predictive Oncology’s operations and the investments Predictive Oncology makes. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue and financial performance, projected costs, prospects, changes in management, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “would,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Predictive Oncology’s actual future performance may materially differ from that contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, among other things, factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Predictive Oncology’s filings with the SEC. Except as expressly required by law, Predictive Oncology disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Predictive Oncology does not give any assurance that Predictive Oncology will achieve its expectations described in this press release.



