Predictive Discovery Director Increases Shareholding

May 23, 2024 — 06:27 pm EDT

Predictive Discovery Limited (AU:PDI) has released an update.

Predictive Discovery Limited has disclosed a change in Director Simon Jackson’s interest, indicating an on-market acquisition of 165,000 fully paid ordinary shares, at $0.185 each, increasing his total holdings to 925,000 shares. The transaction involved no disposal of securities and the director’s total options remained unchanged.

