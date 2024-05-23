Predictive Discovery Director Increases Shareholding

Predictive Discovery Limited (AU:PDI) has released an update.

Predictive Discovery Limited has disclosed a change in Director Simon Jackson’s interest, indicating an on-market acquisition of 165,000 fully paid ordinary shares, at $0.185 each, increasing his total holdings to 925,000 shares. The transaction involved no disposal of securities and the director’s total options remained unchanged.

