Prediction: XRP Will Hit $4 in 2026

Key Points

In more than a decade, XRP has never once traded higher than $3.84.

For XRP to double in value this year, a major paradigm shift needs to happen.

Ripple spent nearly $2.5 billion on blockchain acquisitions last year, and these could help spur a dramatic uptake in institutional adoption for XRP.

10 stocks we like better than XRP ›

At a bargain price of just $2, XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) continues to tantalize crypto investors with the prospect of stratospheric upside potential. Unfortunately, in more than a decade, XRP has never traded higher than a price of $3.84.

But 2026 is the year XRP finally breaks out. I'm predicting that XRP will hit a price of $4 this year, and here's why.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Consensus estimates for XRP in 2026

In 2026, crypto traders and analysts have dramatically scaled down their future price targets for XRP. One year ago, it was common to find price targets north of $10 for XRP, including a $12.50 price target from Standard Chartered. But this year, the consensus price target for XRP, according to CoinCodex, is a rather pedestrian $2.20.

Yep, that's right. Most analysts are expecting XRP to trade sideways for much of the year. Or, if XRP does go on a stratospheric rally sometime during the year, then it will likely fall back to earth after just a few months. That's what happened in 2025, when XRP soared to a multiyear high of $3.65 in July, only to fall back to the $2 mark by year end.

What will it take for XRP to break out?

Most likely, it will take a major paradigm shift for XRP to double in value this year. The launch of new spot XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in November was impressive, but they are unlikely to catapult XRP past the $4 mark.

For a major paradigm shift to happen, there needs to be rapid adoption of the XRP blockchain ledger within the financial services world. In other words, XRP needs to become more than just a niche payment technology: It needs to become a key cornerstone for the way large financial institutions move money around the world.

Currently, XRP is primarily used as a bridge currency for making cross-border payments. But plans are afoot to expand the number of use cases for the XRP token. In 2025, Ripple (the company behind the XRP token) spent nearly $2.5 billion on blockchain-related acquisitions, with the goal of rapidly expanding potential uses for XRP beyond just cross-border payments.

If those plans work out, then the price of XRP could rally significantly. Rapid institutional adoption throughout the year would boost the overall investment thesis for XRP. Instead of being viewed as merely a speculative altcoin with an uncertain future, XRP would be viewed as a high-upside fintech play with a clear path to a higher valuation. If I'm right, that might be enough to send XRP to a new all-time high north of $4.

Should you buy stock in XRP right now?

Before you buy stock in XRP, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and XRP wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $474,847!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,146,655!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 958% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 17, 2026.

Dominic Basulto has positions in XRP. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.