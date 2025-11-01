Prediction: XRP Will Be Worth More Than TRON by 2030

Key Points

XRP is a platform for financial institutions to do on-chain finance.

TRON is a stablecoin transfer platform.

One of these ideas is much bigger than the other.

10 stocks we like better than XRP ›

When two blockchains chase the same pool of capital, the one that solves bigger problems for pickier (and richer) customers usually wins. The next few years look like a test of that dynamic, with XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) and TRON (CRYPTO: TRX) vying for victory. Both move dollars quickly, but by 2030, I predict that XRP will be worth far more than TRON.

Here's why.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The case for XRP's widening lead

Today, XRP's market cap of $156.5 billion is far larger than TRON's market cap of $27.8 billion. By 2030, that gap is going to widen by a lot, in XRP's favor.

The coin's long-running legal battles are now over. In May, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced a settlement framework with Ripple, the company that issues XRP. That lowers the risk for financial institutions considering exposure to the XRP ecosystem -- and they're the chain's target market.

On the product side, Ripple's dollar stablecoin RLUSD is live and designed for institutional comfort, with issuance on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) so that holders can take advantage of the chain's strong suite of regulatory compliance tooling intended for use by banks and other institutions. That matters because big money moves onto stablecoins first before parking value in other assets. Having large native stablecoin rails makes on-chain finance a lot simpler to operate and a lot easier to get started with.

Ripple is also acting like a financial infrastructure business. Its recent Hidden Road acquisition includes a multi-asset prime brokerage footprint and institutional distribution, reinforcing the pitch that XRP, RLUSD, and capital markets tooling interlock gracefully to form a financial platform that many wealthy users will be eager to adopt.

Now that we're up to speed on a few of XRP's strengths, let's see why TRON will lag further behind.

TRON's position could prove to be tenuous

TRON is currently the dominant stablecoin settlement chain, with $78.7 billion in stablecoin value, much of which is USDT.

Forensic reports have tied most illicit crypto transfer volumes to stablecoins specifically on TRON's network. That's exactly the kind of narrative that keeps traditional institutions and investors cautious and sidelined. It could actually threaten USDT itself, which, if compromised, would devastate TRON. Furthermore, signals from major U.S. players have not helped. Circle Internet Group ended its stablecoin support on TRON in early 2024 under its risk framework, underscoring that not all stablecoin issuers view every chain as equally suitable.

Given the backdrop of being a single-purpose chain that's consistently threatened by what its clientele decides to use its platform for, TRON's future is far less certain than XRP's. It could still manage to add on new features (though it hasn't showed much momentum on that front), so it could still continue to grow.

But, in comparison to XRP's strong product-market fit and rapid onboarding of new customers in its target market, its odds of catching up to the bigger coin's value are practically zero. It's far more likely to lag behind even more.

Should you invest $1,000 in XRP right now?

Before you buy stock in XRP, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and XRP wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $603,392!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,241,236!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,072% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Alex Carchidi has positions in Circle Internet Group. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.