Prediction: XRP Will Be Worth Less Than $2 by 2027

Key Points

XRP's price has plunged more than 40% over the past 12 months.

It could struggle to keep pace with Bitcoin and Ethereum.

10 stocks we like better than XRP ›

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), the native cryptocurrency of the XRP Ledger, overcame some of its biggest challenges over the past year. Yet over the past 12 months, its price declined about 40% and remains more than 60% below its record high from last July. Some optimistic traders believe it could climb back above $2 this year, but I think three issues will hold it back.

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1. Its biggest catalysts are in the rearview mirror

In 2020, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued Ripple, whose founders created XRP, for selling its own XRP tokens to raise capital. Last August, that lawsuit -- which caused Ripple to lose its top customers and the top crypto exchanges to delist XRP -- concluded with a lighter-than-expected fine. After that ruling, the crypto exchanges relisted XRP, and the SEC approved its first spot-price exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in late 2025.

That's all great news for XRP, but all of those catalysts were priced into its stock when it hit its all-time high last summer. Looking ahead, XRP arguably faces more challenges than catalysts.

2. It could face existential challenges

XRP can't be mined like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and its blockchain doesn't natively support smart contracts for the development of decentralized apps and other crypto assets like Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and other proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchains. Therefore, XRP can't really be valued by its scarcity or utility.

Instead, XRP is primarily used as a "bridge currency" to settle fiat transactions on Ripple's payment platform, serving as a faster, cheaper alternative to interbank SWIFT transfers. However, stablecoins can achieve the same thing with much less volatility.

3. It faces competition from "blue chip" tokens

Over the past 12 months, Bitcoin declined by 16%, while Ethereum rose by 8%. Those two "blue chip" tokens outperformed XRP and the smaller altcoins because they had clearer near-term and long-term catalysts. The intensifying Middle East conflict, inflation, lack of new rate cuts, and other macro headwinds are also driving investors away from smaller cryptocurrencies.

XRP also still faces more regulatory uncertainties than Bitcoin and Ethereum. The SEC lawsuit ended, but the judge ruled that XRP was still an unlicensed security when sold to institutional investors. That restriction could prevent the biggest investors from accumulating more XRP.

That pressure, along with the aforementioned challenges, could prevent XRP from outperforming the larger cryptocurrencies this year. While XRP's downside might be limited at these levels, I don't expect it to rally more than 40% to above $2 by the end of 2027.

Should you buy stock in XRP right now?

Before you buy stock in XRP, consider this:

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Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.