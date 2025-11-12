Prediction: XRP (Ripple) Will Soar to This Price in 5 Years

Key Points

Standard Chartered analyst Geoffrey Kendrick thinks XRP's price could increase at 73% annually during the next three years.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse says XRP could capture 14% of payment volume currently handled by the SWIFT system within five years.

The SEC is likely to approve several spot XRP ETFs before the end of 2025, which should boost demand among retail and institutional investors.

10 stocks we like better than XRP ›

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is the fourth-most valuable cryptocurrency, with a market value of $145 billion. It currently trades at $2.40, but Geoffrey Kendrick at Standard Chartered anticipates big gains in the coming years, due in large part to the potential approval of spot XRP ETFs. He recently set his 2028 target price at $12.50, which implies annual returns of 73%.

However, Morningstar analysts estimate the entire cryptocurrency market will expand at 10% annually during the next several years. That forecast is sensible, but I think XRP will perform better than the broader market: I predict the altcoin will return 20% annually to reach $6 by 2030. That implies 150% upside from where it trades today.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Here's what investors should know.

Ripple uses XRP and RLUSD to facilitate cross-border transactions

Ripple is a fintech company that uses XRP and its blockchain (the XRP Ledger) to help payment service providers and other businesses move money across borders. The SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications) system is currently the industry standard where wire transfers are concerned, but transactions can take days to settle and often incur high fees because they are routed through multiple intermediaries.

Ripple solves those problems by using XRP as a bridge currency. Transactions not only settle within seconds, but also cost a fraction of a cent. In June, CEO Brad Garlinghouse predicted XRP would capture 14% of SWIFT payment volume within five years, in which case more than $20 trillion would flow through the XRP Ledger annually.

That seems wildly optimistic. Using a volatile cryptocurrency like XRP as a bridge currency to move money introduces unnecessary risk. Ripple has added the stablecoin RLUSD to its payments ecosystem to address that problem, but that new product faces tough competition from more entrenched stablecoins like USD Coin by Circle Internet Group.

XRP transaction volume, which is a roundabout measure of demand for the cryptocurrency, has steadily declined throughout 2025. That hints at waning interest, and I seriously doubt a significant number of enterprises will adopt XRP payments in the future. Investors should expect very little from this potential catalyst.

The SEC is likely to approve spot XRP ETFs in the near future

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was set to approve several spot XRP ETFs in October. The process was delayed due to the government shutdown, but approval is now anticipated in November or December. Those investment products would provide direct exposure to XRP without the hassle and high fees associated with traditional cryptocurrency exchanges.

Eliminating those pain points could unlock demand among retail investors and, more importantly, institutional investors that control about $130 trillion in assets under management. Canary Capital CEO Steven McClurg estimates spot XRP ETFs will draw inflows totaling $5 billion in their first month on the market. That seem too ambitious, given the launch of spot ETFs for Bitcoin drew just $4 billion during their first month, but I agree in principle: Spot XRP ETFs should boost demand.

Bitcoin prices have increased 127% since the SEC approved the first spot Bitcoin ETFs in January 2024. So, it seems reasonable that XRP could see similar price appreciation over the next five years. That's why I think the altcoin can increase 150% to $6 by 2030.

However, investors must always remember that cryptocurrencies tend to be volatile assets. For instance, XRP declined more than 20% from a record high five times in the last three years alone, and the altcoin is nearly 30% off its high today. Similar volatility is likely in the future. Investors who can't handle price swings of that magnitude should steer clear.

Should you invest $1,000 in XRP right now?

Before you buy stock in XRP, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and XRP wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $604,044!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,220,149!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,064% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2025

Trevor Jennewine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and XRP. The Motley Fool recommends Standard Chartered Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.