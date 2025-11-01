Prediction: XRP Price Will Soar Over The Next Year -- But Will It Last?

Key Points

Ripple's national bank charter pursuit has created short-term momentum, but long-term fundamentals remain shaky.

Ripple's RLUSD could cannibalize XRP's role as a bridge asset in ODL transactions.

10 stocks we like better than XRP ›

Up more than 400% this year, XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) could easily continue its rally over the next year. The regulatory cloud once hanging over Ripple, the token's creator, has lifted, and now Ripple is pursuing a national bank charter. If granted, this would undoubtedly add legitimacy in the eyes of investors.

I'm not sure that these gains will last, however.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The central misconception driving XRP hype

The bull thesis for XRP hinges on banking adoption. More institutions using Ripple's technology should theoretically mean more demand for the token -- and higher prices. The key assumption here is that banks need to acquire XRP to use Ripple's products, but unfortunately for XRP bulls, they don't.

RippleNet, Ripple's flagship product, works perfectly well without the need for banks to touch XRP. And while its other primary product, On-Demand Liquidity (ODL), does incorporate XRP as a bridge asset, it remains a comparatively niche solution for liquidity-constrained institutions. The larger banks that actually matter haven't adopted it widely, which severely limits its impact on XRP demand.

Ripple's stablecoin ambitions threaten XRP

And the issue could get worse. Ripple recently acquired a stablecoin payment firm for $200 million; Ripple's national banking charter application, while it appears bullish, indicates to me that Ripple is interested in making stablecoins a central focus. It's entirely possible that use of its stablecoin RLUSD could erode demand pressure for XRP further, making RLUSD the preferred bridge asset in ODL transactions.

So while XRP might surge in the short term, for investors looking for lasting returns, look elsewhere.

Should you invest $1,000 in XRP right now?

Before you buy stock in XRP, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and XRP wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $603,392!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,241,236!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,072% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.