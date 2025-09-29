Prediction: This Will Be Nvidia's Stock Price by 2030

Key Points Nvidia's GPUs are powering the AI arms race.

Management sees massive market expansion throughout 2030.

The stock can still beat the market even after an impressive run.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

If you haven't owned Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock over the past few years, you've missed out on a ton of returns. However, even after an incredible run, you would have made a ton of money even if you invested in Nvidia slightly late. For example, Nvidia's stock was up over 800% from the start of 2023 through 2024. Most people threw in the towel at the start of this year and said that they missed the move and ignored the stock. However, Nvidia has had another strong year and is up another 33% so far.

I think there's still plenty of room for Nvidia's stock to run over the next five years, and just because you missed the initial big movement doesn't mean you have to miss out on the next leg up. Nvidia's stock price could hit jaw-dropping levels by 2030, and projections from Nvidia's management back it up.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Nvidia expects increased AI spending over the next few years

Nvidia has been the king of the artificial intelligence investment trend because of its graphics processing units (GPUs). The computing devices are the muscle behind practically every generative AI model. GPUs have a unique ability to process multiple calculations in parallel. This effect is amplified when thousands of GPUs are connected in clusters.

Nvidia's GPUs aren't cheap, either. When you hear about a data center being outfitted with hundreds of thousands of GPUs, Nvidia is getting a massive chunk of the total cost. Management estimates that for a gigawatt AI factory, it captures around 50% of that spend. That likely doesn't include other costs like land and building infrastructure, but it's still an impressive revenue share.

Many of the AI hyperscalers already informed investors of their 2026 capital expenditure plans, and most forecast that they will spend a record-breaking amount on AI data centers after spending a record-breaking amount in 2025. Nvidia expects this trend to continue, as it believes that global data center capital expenditures will reach $3 trillion to $4 trillion by 2030. With the AI hyperscalers spending an estimated $600 billion this year, this bodes well for Nvidia's stock.

But what kind of returns can investors expect?

Nvidia's stock has plenty of room to run if management is correct

If AI hyperscalers are spending $600 billion this year and Wall Street analysts expect Nvidia to generate around $206 billion in revenue, Nvidia gets around a third of all data center capital expenditures. However, with rising competition from companies like Broadcom that are partnering directly with AI hyperscalers to create a custom AI accelerator chip, some of Nvidia's market share may fall. Additionally, a large part of the $3 trillion to $4 trillion market opportunity is in China, where Nvidia's chips cannot be sold currently because its export license hasn't been granted. Even if it does get approval, there's no guarantee that China will be buying them at the same level they previously did.

As a result, I think it's better to model Nvidia getting 20% of total capital expenditures. If I'm wrong, it will likely be to the upside, which will result in even greater gains. If Nvidia can capture 20% of $3 trillion in spending by 2030, that would indicate $600 billion in revenue. If we assume Nvidia can maintain its 50% profit margin and achieve a price-to-earnings valuation of 30 times earnings, that would price the stock at a market cap of $9 trillion.

With Nvidia's stock price sitting at $178 at a $4.3 trillion valuation, that would indicate Nvidia's stock price will reach $370 by 2030 -- an upside of over 100%. Considering that the market typically doubles once every seven years, this would be a market-beating growth rate.

Furthermore, this is a very conservative estimate if Nvidia's management's market projection turns out to be correct. As a result, I think Nvidia is a top stock to buy now, as the AI computing power buildout cycle is far from over.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $652,872!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,092,280!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 22, 2025

Keithen Drury has positions in Broadcom and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.