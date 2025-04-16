Prediction: This Will Be the Best Cryptocurrency Investment of 2025

Forget about Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Forget about speculative meme coins. And forget about risky altcoins. At a time when many cryptocurrencies are losing value, the single best crypto investment opportunity of 2025 could turn out to be stablecoins.

That might be surprising, given that stablecoins are designed to be, well, stable. They always trade for $1, so you won't become a crypto millionaire by investing in them directly. But there are a number of ways to invest in them indirectly, and that's where things get interesting.

What is a stablecoin?

The easiest way to think about stablecoins is that they are digital dollars. That's because they are typically pegged 1-to-1 to the U.S. dollar and fully backed by cash and cash equivalents. At any point in time, you can swap your digital dollars for real-world dollars. If you look at a long-term price chart for a stablecoin such as USDC (CRYPTO: USDC), you will see that its price always oscillates around the $1 mark, with slight changes reflecting adjustments in supply and demand.

Right now, the stablecoin industry is experiencing rapid growth. During the past 12 months, stablecoins have grown by 47% to become a $200 billion industry. 21Shares -- the investment firm that partnered with Ark Invest on the new spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) -- recently called them "the real powerhouse of crypto."

Quite simply, stablecoins are the gateway for large institutional investors to get involved with decentralized finance (DeFi). That explains why a number of high-profile companies -- including PayPal and Ripple (the company behind the XRP token) -- have launched stablecoins. And World Liberty Financial, the crypto company affiliated with the Trump family, recently announced plans to launch a stablecoin of its own.

The biggest crypto IPO since Coinbase

At this point, you might be thinking: "OK, sounds great, but how do I make any money from a digital asset that always trades for $1?" The answer is simple: You invest in the issuer of the stablecoin, not the stablecoin itself.

That's now possible because Circle Internet Group, the issuer of the USDC stablecoin, filed to go public on April 1. According to sources cited by CNBC, Circle is aiming for a valuation of between $4 billion and $5 billion, and the initial public offering (IPO) could come as soon as this June. Right now, USDC accounts for about 30% of the entire market cap of the stablecoin market, making it the second-largest stablecoin in the world.

If the Circle IPO happens, it will be the biggest crypto IPO since Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), which went public at a nearly $100 billion valuation in 2021. Circle, which is expected to trade under the ticker symbol CRCL, will immediately become one of the best pure-play crypto stocks, joining the ranks of Coinbase and Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR).

Other stablecoin investment opportunities

But let's say the Circle IPO doesn't happen as planned this year. After all, the conventional wisdom is that trying to launch a splashy new IPO amid global economic uncertainty is a recipe for disaster. So, it's quite possible this IPO might get delayed.

But no worries. There are other ways to make money from stablecoins this year. Another idea might be to invest in Coinbase, which has a close business relationship with Circle.

In 2023, Coinbase acquired an equity stake in Circle and has a revenue-sharing agreement in place tied to the USDC stablecoin, making it a cash cow for the company. Brian Armstrong, the chief executive officer of Coinbase, recently suggested that he's now pushing for USDC to become the No. 1 stablecoin in the world, which means even more revenue for Coinbase.

In addition, some cryptocurrencies, such as XRP, have their own companion stablecoins. These cryptos might be worth a closer look, because stablecoin activity is correlated with overall blockchain activity.

The one cryptocurrency on my radar right now is Ethena (CRYPTO: ENA), which has a companion stablecoin called Ethena USDe. This stablecoin is now being used as a "synthetic dollar" to generate triple-digit yields for institutional investors. Due to that unique financial alchemy, Ethena USDe has become the third-largest stablecoin in the world, with a $5 billion market cap. This dwarfs the size of the new PayPal stablecoin, which has a market cap of $837 million.

A defensive investment for a volatile world

It's easy to think that stablecoins are boring because they are so stable. But there's a big business behind them, and plenty of financial innovation happening behind the scenes. Best of all, the next piece of big crypto legislation, expected to be signed soon by President Donald Trump, will lay out the rules of the road for stablecoins, giving them even more legitimacy with Wall Street and global financial institutions.

So instead of trying to chase performance from risky, speculative assets, do yourself a favor and invest in the most boring, most stable crypto businesses possible. During a time of significant economic uncertainty, stablecoins could be a defensive play with a surprising amount of upside.

