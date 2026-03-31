Prediction: This Will Be Alphabet's Stock Price in 5 Years

Key Points

Despite some turbulence right now, there's not much that's likely to stand in the way of Alphabet's current growth.

The company's artificial intelligence initiatives may bear more fruit than presently expected, but its search advertising business could run into unexpected headwinds.

On balance, this ticker brings more bigger-picture reward than risk to the table.

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Obviously, nobody owns a functioning crystal ball. And as the old adage goes, past performance is no guarantee of future results. Still, with a bit of well-reasoned conjecture, a company's past and present can paint a reasonably good picture of what's likely ahead.

To this end, here's my prediction of what Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock's price will be at this point in the year 2031, and why.

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The assumptions about Alphabet

Let's start with my key assumptions.

The first of these is simply that Alphabet's trailing-12-month price-to-earnings ratio will remain around the 25 level that it's lingered around for the past several years. Let's also assume a net profit margin of 30%, down slightly from recent AI-driven expansion, but still above the low end of its range since the economy stabilized in 2009 following 2008's subprime mortgage meltdown. And, although this is arguably the least reliable metric to count on going forward, let's say last year's top-line growth of 15% will remain the norm for the next five years, led by its cloud computing arm (where the company reports its AI numbers), but slowed down by its advertising business that continues to run into the headwinds of saturation.

These are just educated guesses, of course, but for what it's worth, these numbers pretty much align with Morningstar analysts' long-term outlook.

The projection (likely, and possible)

Based on nothing more than the above inputs alone, we can reasonably surmise Alphabet will grow its revenue from last year's $403 billion to roughly $800 billion in 2030, and turn $240 billion of that into net income, up from 2025's bottom line of $129 billion. Those figures would -- in theory anyway -- push Alphabet stock's price up to just over $500 per share, or roughly 25 times 2030's likely earnings of $18.70 per share.

Obviously, you should take this price projection with a big grain of salt. As was noted, we're making assumptions that are far from being etched in stone. For instance, it's conceivable that the world will continue shifting away from its use of conventional search engines and toward the use of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbots, where Google's Gemini still trails OpenAI's ChatGPT in terms of total queries handled. Even just halving its search-ad business's current revenue (which still accounts for about 70% of total revenue, and even more of Alphabet's net earnings) growth rate could drag my 2030 top-line projection down from more than $800 billion to something in the ballpark of $700 billion, taking a similarly proportioned toll on its expected profits and its subsequently projected stock price.

Conversely, should Alphabet's artificial intelligence efforts end up paying off far more than anticipated -- perhaps boosted by a commercial quantum computing offering -- its cloud computing arm that turned $58.7 billion worth of revenue in 2025 into $13.9 billion in net income could arguably expand those numbers to, give or take, $180 billion and $50 billion (respectively) by 2030. Assuming nothing else surfaces to disrupt any other facets of its business, this could push 2030's top line nearer to $900 billion, justifying a stock price closer to $560 by then.

Again, though, nothing about the market is ever really set in stone. This is only an informed guess based on what we know and what's realistically likely. Even so, given these numbers, Alphabet's a pretty promising prospect.

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James Brumley has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.